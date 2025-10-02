Issahaku and Alidu return as Otto Addo names Black Stars Squad for CAR & Comoros clashes

Head coach Otto Addo has announced Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Alidu Seidu, and youngster Kojo Peprah Oppong among the notable inclusions.

Peprah Oppong, 21, who has been a standout performer for OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1 this season, earns his place after consistently delivering commanding displays. The forward began his career with Attram De Visser in the Division One League before securing a move to Europe two years ago.

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku makes a much-anticipated return to the national team following a spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury. The dynamic attacker has impressed in the English Championship, underlining his recovery with top-level performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu also returns after overcoming a long-term knee injury that has kept him out since November 2024.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu has earned his first-ever call-up, rewarded for his excellent start to the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 16:00 GMT, before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 19:00 GMT.

The Black Stars will be seeking to get four points from the remaining games to qualify for Mundial for the fifth time in the nation's history after failing to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

ADVERTISEMENT

With two matches remaining, Ghana lead Group I with 19 points as they push for a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance.