CAS throws out King Faisal FC's request for stay of execution against GFA's third term

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected King Faisal FC’s request for a stay of execution in its case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) concerning the Third Term decision adopted by the GFA Congress. The ruling was delivered today, October 1, 2025.

The club filed its application on September 1, 2025, as part of its appeal challenging several decisions made during the GFA’s Annual Congress held on August 12, 2025, in Prampram. In addition to the appeal, King Faisal requested a stay of execution of the contested decisions.

In its decision, CAS indicated that the costs associated with this order will be determined in the final award or any other ultimate ruling in the arbitration process.

Mrs Corinne Schmidhauser, President of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division, delivered the decision, stressing the conditions required before granting preliminary relief:

ADVERTISEMENT

When deciding whether to award preliminary relief, the President of the Division or the Panel, as the case may be, shall consider whether the relief is necessary to protect the applicant from irreparable harm, the likelihood of success on the merits of the claim, and whether the interests of the applicant outweigh those of the respondent(s).

READ ALSO: Top 10 Countries with the Most Boxing World Champions

After reviewing the case, CAS ruled that King Faisal FC had failed to meet the necessary requirements under Article R37(5) of the Code. Specifically, the Appellant did not demonstrate:

a risk of irreparable harm if the stay was denied,

the likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, and

ADVERTISEMENT

that its interests outweighed those of the Respondent.

As a result, CAS concluded that the request for a stay of execution filed on September 1, 2025, must be dismissed.