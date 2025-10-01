Sex workers in Nigeria to pay tax - Presidential Committee Chairman announces [Video]

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policies and Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has revealed that under Nigeria’s new tax reforms, set to take effect in January 2026, all citizens—including sex workers popularly known as ‘runs girls’—will be required to pay taxes.

Oyedele explained that the new law makes no distinction between income from lawful enterprises and earnings generated through illicit activities.

Speaking during a session at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish in Lagos, he outlined the implications of the reforms, which were signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June.

According to him, any service rendered in exchange for money, including sexual transactions, falls within the taxable bracket.

"If somebody is doing run girls, they go and look for men to sleep with; you know that’s a service," Oyedele said, declaring: "They will pay tax on it."

He stressed that Nigeria’s tax framework is focused solely on income, regardless of its source.

One thing about the tax law is it doesn’t separate whether what you’re doing is legitimate or not; it doesn’t even ask you. It just asks you whether you have an income. Did you get it from rendering a service or providing a good? You pay tax.

For years, prostitution and similar activities have existed outside the tax net. However, the Tinubu administration is seeking to broaden revenue sources to bolster Nigeria’s struggling economy.

Beyond sex work, the new tax system will also include social media influencers and remote workers who earn income in foreign currency.