Barcelona vs PSG: Champions League Preview, Stats, Prediction & Lineups

A blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash lights up Wednesday night as Barcelona welcome defending champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

This fixture, worthy of a final, promises high drama as both European giants look to stamp their authority early in the group stage.

Barcelona, last season’s semi-finalists, opened their 2025/26 campaign in style with a 2-1 win away at Newcastle United. Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, scored twice to secure the points, proving there is life beyond teenage star Lamine Yamal.

Under new head coach Hansi Flick, the Catalan champions are back to their ruthless best. Their victory at St James’ Park was part of a five-match winning streak, which includes league triumphs over Getafe, Real Oviedo, and Real Sociedad. That run has pushed Barca back to the top of La Liga, capitalising on Real Madrid’s shock 5-2 derby defeat to Atletico. Averaging three goals per game in the league, Barcelona look sharp and hungry.

At home in Europe, the Blaugrana have been equally relentless, scoring at least three goals in six of their last seven Champions League fixtures in Barcelona. Across their last 17 home matches in the competition, they’ve amassed an astonishing 75 goals.

PSG, meanwhile, began their title defence in emphatic fashion. After humiliating Inter Milan 5-0 in last season’s final, Luis Enrique’s side swept aside Atalanta BC 4-0 in Paris. Four different scorers – Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes and Gonçalo Ramos – underlined their attacking depth.

However, PSG’s consistency remains under scrutiny. Following their Champions League demolition job, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Marseille in Le Classique before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory against Auxerre. Still, Enrique’s men arrive in Spain with confidence, having beaten Barcelona 4-1 away from home in both 2021 and 2024.

Historical Context

Barcelona and PSG have shared many unforgettable European nights, most famously the Catalans’ 2017 Remontada. Yet recent history tilts in PSG’s favour.

Head-to-Head (15 meetings): Barcelona wins – 6 | PSG wins – 5 | Draws – 4

Barcelona have only two wins from their last six matches against PSG (D1 L3).

PSG have won their last two visits to Barcelona, both 4-1, and could become the first side ever to win three straight away games against Barcelona in European competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 Champions League home games (W9 D2), with the only loss coming against PSG in April 2024.

Key Stats

Barcelona have scored at least twice in 11 of their last 12 Champions League home matches.

PSG have scored 13 goals in their last three Champions League fixtures.

Luis Enrique managed Barcelona to their last Champions League triumph in 2015 – now he returns aiming to beat his former club yet again.

Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski.

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola.

Match Prediction

This clash brings together two of Europe’s most dangerous attacking units. Barcelona’s home record and current form give them the edge, but PSG’s recent dominance in Catalonia cannot be ignored. Expect an open, high-scoring contest with both sides finding the net.

