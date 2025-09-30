Fire Service rescues woman stranded atop avocado tree, residents accuse her of witchcraft

Residents of Afaseibon, a community in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, were thrown into shock on Monday, September 29, 2025, after a woman believed to be in her late 50s was discovered stranded atop an avocado tree under mysterious circumstances.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m., when residents first heard what they thought was the cry of a wild bird.

To their surprise, the strange sound was traced to a woman perched on the tree, imitating the bird’s call.

The bizarre scene drew large crowds, with many struggling to understand how she had ended up there in the middle of the night.

Assembly Member for the area, Emma, told OTEC News that barking dogs beneath the tree initially drew attention to the incident.

“Residents rushed to the scene and were shocked to find the woman sitting on top of the tree. None of them had the courage to get close,” he explained.

The situation escalated until officers from the Ghana National Fire Service were called in. Using a rope and ladder, they managed to bring the woman safely down, as frightened residents kept their distance.

Before the woman was taken into police custody, traditional leaders reportedly performed libation rituals at the site, a practice aimed at calming spiritual fears within the community.

