Champions League: Chelsea vs Benfica – Preview, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction

Chelsea’s Champions League campaign began on a tough note with a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich. Cole Palmer gave hope with a well-taken goal, but Harry Kane’s brace and a Trevoh Chalobah own goal sealed the loss.

Chalobah’s red card then contributed to another 3-1 setback against Brighton in the Premier League.

The Blues have now lost three of their last four matches and are enduring their worst-ever Champions League run with three straight defeats.

Still, they remain unbeaten at home in group-stage matches since 2019, a record they will aim to protect against Benfica.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benfica arrive in London after a turbulent start, sacking Bruno Lage following a shock 3-2 loss to Qarabag. José Mourinho has since returned to the club 25 years after his first spell, steadying them in domestic action.

However, the Portuguese giants remain winless in their last seven UEFA meetings with English clubs and have lost all three competitive encounters with Chelsea, including the 2013 Europa League final.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches: 2

Chelsea wins: 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Draws: 0

Benfica wins: 0

READ ALSO: The Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World in 2025

Team News

Chelsea star Cole Palmer

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah is available despite his Premier League suspension, while Facundo Buonanotte returns after being ineligible against his parent club.

The Blues still face a lengthy injury list: Cole Palmer (groin), Levi Colwill (knee), Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), and Wesley Fofana (head) are all ruled out. Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to serve a doping suspension.

Probable Line-Ups

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Estevao, Buonanotte, Garnacho; Pedro

Benfica: Trubin; Dedic, Otamendi, A. Silva, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Lukebakio, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Prediction

Chelsea’s poor form and injury crisis could make this a difficult encounter, though their unbeaten Champions League group-stage home record since 2019 offers hope. Benfica are improving under Mourinho but still finding consistency in Europe. With history favouring the Blues, this clash could end in a hard-fought draw.

ADVERTISEMENT