GFA submits $1.12m budget for Black Stars’ October World Cup qualifiers

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has submitted a budget of $1.12 million to cover the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures in October.

At a media briefing in Accra, Sports Minister Kofi Adams revealed that the estimates were lodged on September 18 and forwarded to the Office of the President the following day for approval. The budget is expected to fund Ghana’s two crucial qualifying matches against the Central African Republic (CAR) and Comoros.

Cost Breakdown

The GFA’s proposal allocates $733,000 for the away clash against CAR on October 8 in Casablanca, covering travel, accommodation, training facilities, officiating fees, and per diems. The home fixture against Comoros on October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium is projected to cost $387,000.

The minister emphasised that all expenses fall within existing fiscal benchmarks.

There has been no deviation. The players are our priority, and we have treated them with respect and professionalism

He stated, dismissing claims of political interference or delays in the process.

Accountability and Support

Adams commended the GFA for its cooperation and assured the public that the government remains committed to backing the Black Stars while ensuring accountability, transparency, and discipline in resource use.

Qualification Push

Ghana needs at least four points from the two games to keep their qualification hopes alive. The Black Stars will first battle the Central African Republic before returning home to face Comoros in front of their fans at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With the budget submitted and awaiting final approval, all attention now turns to the pitch, where the Black Stars will aim to bring Ghana closer to a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.