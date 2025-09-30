Mamponteng chief drags Prophet Roja to court over chilling death prophecy

The Paramount Chief of Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region, Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II, has filed a lawsuit against Prophet Samuel Henry, also known as Prophet Roja, founder of Roja City International Church, following a prophecy that allegedly foretold his death and the collapse of other traditional authorities under his rule.

The suit, according to Dailyguidenetwork, filed by lead counsel Yaw Acheampong Boafo of Gye Nyame Chambers, also cites the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and Ali Baba Dankambary, a presenter at Angel FM who hosted the programme during which the statements were made.

Reliefs Sought

In his writ, Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II is demanding:

A retraction of the prophecy.

A public apology.

GH¢10 million in damages for defamation.

An injunction restraining Prophet Roja, ABN, and Ali Baba Dankambary from making or publishing similar pronouncements in the future.

The removal of all defamatory content from Angel FM’s platforms.

Basis of the Case

The lawsuit stems from a live broadcast on Kumasi-based Angel FM, during which Prophet Roja reportedly claimed that the Mamponteng Palace faced imminent calamity.

He suggested that the troubles would begin with the chief linguist, describing the event as the fall of a “pillar” and warning that the chief himself could also face danger.

Prophet Roja allegedly questioned whether the chief was able to “sleep soundly at night” given the supposed spiritual attacks surrounding him.

He further prophesied that by the end of the week, listeners would hear of the death of the palace linguist or the symbolic Onyina tree at Mamponteng—a development he claimed would put the chief’s life at risk.

Palace’s Reaction