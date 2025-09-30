Azumah Nelson named Vice Chairman of Boxing IMC

Ghana’s three-time world champion, Azumah Nelson, has been named Vice Chairman and Special Technical Advisor to the newly formed Boxing Interim Management Committee (IMC), inaugurated in Accra by Sports Minister Kofi Adams.

The IMC has been set up to revive professional boxing in Ghana after years of decline marked by poor regulation, safety lapses, and unprofessional conduct. Concerns grew sharper following the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju at the Bukom Boxing Arena, which exposed major gaps in medical and safety protocols.

The committee’s mandate includes:

Supervising all professional boxing activities in Ghana.

Restructuring the Ghana Professional Boxing Association.

Strengthening medical, insurance, and safety frameworks for athletes.

Restoring integrity and professionalism to the sport.

Leadership and Composition

The nine-member body is chaired by Samir Captan, former president of the Ghana Boxing Authority, with Azumah Nelson serving as vice chairman.

The team also brings together professionals with expertise in administration, law, and sports management to ensure a comprehensive approach to reforms.

Minister’s Remarks

At the inauguration, Minister Kofi Adams highlighted Ghana’s proud boxing heritage, referencing legends such as Nelson, Ike Quartey, and Joseph Agbeko, but admitted the sport’s reputation had suffered in recent years.

He described the IMC as a corrective step to “restore confidence, discipline, and safety in Ghana’s boxing industry.”

The Bigger Picture

Chairman Samir Captan pledged that the committee would deliver meaningful reforms within its three-month mandate, stressing that their work would go beyond promises to practical action.

Nelson, widely regarded as Ghana’s greatest boxer, will provide technical expertise and guidance as the committee works to realign Ghanaian boxing with international best practices.