World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to camp in Morocco ahead of CAR clash

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that the Black Stars will begin their preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) in Morocco rather than Accra.
The crucial Matchday 9 encounter is scheduled to be played at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8.
The team was expected to assemble in Accra, but the plan has now changed due to time constraints.
Asante Twum, speaking in an interview with Woezor TV's Arena, explained the decision.
Various discussions have been held, and I can confirm that there is a proposal that the players will report to Morocco instead of Accra because we don't have enough time to prepare for the game.
He further highlighted the logistical challenges that influenced the move.
These players will play for their respective clubs this weekend, so we are expecting that the players will report to camp on Sunday, and then the last batch of players are expected on Monday since the game is on a Wednesday, so if they report to Accra, they will have to be flown to Morocco either on Monday or Tuesday, which will be a lot of work because the players will not have enough time and space to rest in between the periods, and some of the players will be coming from a far distance, so at the last meeting we had, we proposed that we will meet in Morocco instead of meeting in Accra before flying to Morocco, and that is what is being firmed up
Meanwhile, he disclosed that head coach Otto Addo has already submitted and defended his squad list, which will be released to the public later this week.
After the game against CAR, the Black Stars will return home to play their final qualifier against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.
The Bigger Picture
Otto Addo will assemble the best Arsenal the country has at the moment to make the World Cup dream come true. The Black Stars are currently on top of Group I with 19 points. The four-time African champions will be aiming for victory to secure their fifth qualification for the FIFA World Cup.