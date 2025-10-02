CAR vs Ghana: 2026 World Cup qualifier moved to Morocco’s Meknes

FIFA has announced a change of venue for Ghana’s penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Group Stage clash, which was initially set for El Jadida, will now take place at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco on Tuesday, October 8, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

CAR, unable to host matches on home soil due to the absence of an approved stadium, have adopted Morocco as their base for the qualifiers. This neutral setting could lessen their advantage and present a key opening for the Black Stars to strengthen their qualification bid.

Currently in a commanding position, Ghana require four points from their final two games—against CAR and Comoros—to confirm a fifth World Cup appearance. A victory in Meknes, coupled with dropped points by close rivals, could secure qualification with one match left to play.

Match Officials Appointed

Mauritian referee Patrice Milazare will oversee the encounter, assisted by compatriot Louis Ralph Fabien Cauvelet and Seychelles’ Shaji Padayachy. Fellow Seychellois official Noris Aaron Godfrey Arissol has been designated as the fourth official.

Senegal’s Fatou Gaye will act as referee assessor, with Morocco’s Jamal Kaouachi named match commissioner and Nigeria’s Efughu Odochi Joan assigned as security officer.

Black Stars Set to Open Camp in Morocco

Preparations for the double-header against CAR and Comoros will begin with a training camp in Morocco. Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, confirmed the arrangements in an interview with Woezor TV’s Arena.

According to him, players involved in club matches on Saturday will arrive in camp the following day, while those playing on Sunday will join on Monday.

We are expecting the players who will play on Saturday to arrive in camp on Sunday, and those who will play on Sunday to report to camp on Monday

Asante Twum explained.

