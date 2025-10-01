CAF CC: Asante Kotoko seek approval to host Wydad AC at Baba Yara Stadium

Asante Kotoko are in talks with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to secure approval to host their CAF Confederation Cup first-leg tie against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors were previously compelled to play their Confederation Cup matches at the Accra Sports Stadium due to ongoing renovation works at their traditional home ground in Kumasi.

Despite the setback, Kotoko impressed in the preliminary stage, edging past a Nigerian opponent with a 4-3 victory away and sealing qualification with a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

With renovations at the Baba Yara Stadium nearing completion, Kotoko are keen to bring continental football back to Kumasi.

Speaking to 7DSGH TV, the club’s Director of Communications, Sarfo Duku, confirmed ongoing efforts to gain CAF’s green light.

Duku stated,

I can confirm that we are doing everything possible to get CAF to approve Baba Yara Stadium so that we can host Wydad in the next two weeks.

Domestic Focus Before Continental Test

Before turning their attention to Wydad Athletic Club, Kotoko will welcome Ghana Premier League leaders Heart of Lions to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 5.

Head coach Karim Zito and his squad will look to make a strong statement in front of their home supporters while awaiting CAF’s final approval.