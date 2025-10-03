Ivory Coast vs Ghana: Black Starlets eye revenge in 2025 WAFU U-17 final

The Black Starlets of Ghana are set to clash with Ivory Coast today, Friday, October 3, in the grand finale of the 2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Boys Championship. The highly anticipated encounter will be staged at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.
Ghana booked their place in the final with a commanding 2-0 triumph over fierce rivals Nigeria in the semi-finals. The Ivorians, on the other hand, edged Burkina Faso 2-1 to secure their ticket.
The hosts hold a psychological edge, having defeated Ghana 3-0 in the group stage. However, the Black Starlets have since mounted an impressive comeback, bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over Niger before dispatching Nigeria with authority.
Ahead of the decisive match, Ghana coach Prosper Narteh Ogum assured fans that his side would approach the game with a renewed mentality and strategy.
He said after the win over Nigeria,
It will be a different Ghana; our structure will be different, and our mentality and our character will also be different. They defeated us in the group stage
Fortunately, we have been able to play them, so we know what to do: go back and prepare ourselves in terms of our mentality and character and how we need to stay focused on the field.
Tactically, we also have to re-strategise to make sure that we meet them boot for boot.
Both Ghana and Ivory Coast have already booked their places at next year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Under the guidance of Prosper Ogum, the Black Starlets will now be aiming to go a step further and lift the WAFU B title to crown their resurgence.