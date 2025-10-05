Kudus: Tottenham's 'best new signing', hailed by Rooney after first goal & assist

Former Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has praised Mohammed Kudus for adding a "different aspect" to Tottenham Hotspur following the Ghanaian's stellar performance in their recent Premier League victory. 1

On Saturday, Tottenham defeated Leeds United 2-1, with Kudus' second-half strike being the decisive goal that ended Leeds United's impressive 23-game unbeaten run at Elland Road.

Match Highlights: Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

The match, played on October 4, 2025, saw a compelling back-and-forth contest.

Leeds nearly took an early lead when former Spurs defender Joe Rodon headed a Sean Longstaff free-kick against the post.

Tottenham opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Kudus provided a crucial assist to Mathys Tel, whose shot deflected into the net.

Leeds equalised 11 minutes later through Noah Okafor, who tapped in from close range after Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario parried Brenden Aaronson's initial effort.

In the second half, Kudus secured the win in the 57th minute. He skilfully beat Gabriel Gudmundsson on the right before firing an inch-perfect shot past Karl Darlow into the bottom-right corner for his maiden goal for the club.

The goal capped a sublime individual display for Kudus, who celebrated with his trademark "chair celebration".

Rooney on Kudus' Impact

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, Wayne Rooney enthusiastically endorsed Kudus, who was also named Player of the Match for the fixture.

Rooney commented that Kudus has been a "breath of fresh air," noting his exceptional statistics during the game, where he ranked first in categories such as duels won, successful dribbles, shots, touches in the opposition box, and sprints.

Rooney stated,

Spurs have spent a bit of money and now have a lot of strength in depth with plenty of attacking options, but I think Kudus has been the best of their new signings.

He’s brought a different aspect to the team, both on and off the ball. He’s an exciting player—quick, strong, and works hard.

What's Next for Mohammed Kudus?

Mohammed Kudus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Following his influential performance for Tottenham, Kudus will now join the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, for the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the African zone.

Ghana, currently leading Group I with 19 points, is aiming to secure their place in the World Cup for the fifth time. 11 Kudus is expected to play a vital role in their final two qualification matches this month:

Wednesday, October 8, 2025: Away vs. Central African Republic (in Morocco)