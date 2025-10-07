Prophet Predicts Issahaku’s Rise, Semenyo’s Struggles, and wild 2026 World Cup Event

Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah has made bold predictions about the Black Stars’ performance and key events expected to unfold at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to him, Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will deliver an outstanding performance at the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico — describing it as “one of the best tournaments of his career.”
However, Prophet Sowah suggested that Antoine Semenyo, despite his fine form for Bournemouth this season, may fail to live up to expectations on the global stage, much to the disappointment of Ghanaian fans.
He said in an interview with Accra FM.
We will qualify for the World Cup. Players like Semenyo are not fit to be the country's striker. They need to spiritually fortify themselves because it's not just about tactics or skill but the strategy you implement and your spiritual capacity. People should pay attention to Issahaku — he will score against big countries. For Semenyo and others, they must fortify themselves to perform at the tournament.
Prophet Sowah further made a shocking claim of a possible terrorist attack during the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., saying he had a troubling vision.
He added.
There was a terrorist attack during the World Cup in the US. I saw an explosion where half a stadium was gone, hospitals were overwhelmed, and people were picking up bodies and struggling. This will cause the World Cup to pause, and there will be back-and-forth issues.
Prophet Telvin Sowah’s revelations have sparked widespread discussion among football fans and spiritual believers alike. While some view his prophecies as a call for the Black Stars to prepare both physically and spiritually ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, others remain sceptical.