GPL WK4 Roud-Up: Hearts and Asante Kotoko held as Hohoe United dismantle Karela

Matchweek 4 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League delivered drama, intensity, and moments of brilliance across various venues. While giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were both held to goalless draws, newcomers Hohoe United produced a commanding performance to dismantle Karela United.

Hearts of Oak Hold Bechem United in Goalless Battle

Hearts of Oak continued their unbeaten run with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park. Despite Bechem’s dominance in possession (52%) and several promising chances, poor finishing denied them victory. The Phobians were solid defensively, securing a fourth consecutive clean sheet, but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in attack.

Coach Didi Dramani’s side will take pride in their defensive structure but may view this as two points dropped, while Bechem’s search for a first win of the season continues.

Kotoko Frustrated at Home by Resilient Heart of Lions

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko’s return home ended in a stalemate as they were held 0-0 by league leaders Heart of Lions. The Porcupine Warriors showed flashes of creativity, with Albert Amoah’s spectacular bicycle kick in the 26th minute rattling the crossbar.

However, Lions’ organisation and tactical discipline frustrated Kotoko, earning them a valuable away point to remain unbeaten after four matches.

Hohoe United Thrash Karela United 4-1

The standout result of the weekend came from the Hohoe Sports Stadium, where Hohoe United dominated Karela United 4-1 to hand the visitors their first loss of the season.

Goals from William Oduro and Usman Sufianu gave Hohoe a comfortable first-half lead. Although Bless Ege pulled one back for Karela from the spot, Sufianu struck again before Sena Ati sealed the emphatic win in the 88th minute.

Hohoe will aim to continue their fine away form against Nations FC, while Karela look to recover when they host Dreams FC.

Other GPL Week 4 Results

All Blacks 0–1 Gold Stars

Medeama 2–1 Nations FC

Dreams FC 1–1 Vision FC

Berekum Chelsea 2–0 Holy Stars

Eleven Wonders 0–1 Young Apostles