Ghanaian players to watch in 2025/26 Premier League season  

After 82 days, the English Premier League, arguably the best league in the world, is finally back. Reigning champions Liverpool have spent big money with hopes of retaining the title.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City did their business earlier as they look to recapture the EPL trophy, while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be aiming to break the second-place curse after finally getting a target man in Viktor Gyokeres.

Far away in the north, Manchester United have assembled a new front three of Benjamin Sesko and Premier League-tested duo Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. All three attackers have goals in them, and Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim has no excuse not to revive a sleeping giant.

In London, Chelsea have immense squad depth and the world champions believe this could be their season. After all, the Blues have the talent to challenge both domestically and in Europe.

Their North London neighbours, Tottenham Hotspur, have a new man in charge after Ange Postecoglou was dismissed despite winning the UEFA Europa League. Thomas Frank is at the helm of affairs for Spurs and has been trusted to usher the club into a new era after tasting European glory.

In all of these, Ghanaian players will be in the mix for the next 38 weeks as the drama unfolds.

Mohammed Kudus

If Spurs can avoid their shambolic display last season, one man needs to step up for the challenge, and he’s no other than Ghana international Mohammed Kudus. Kudus switched sides from West Ham to Spurs for a fee of £55 million.

Last season, he was a shadow of himself, but he looks refreshed to go against the big guys this campaign. He scored five goals and provided three assists in the 2024/25 league campaign and will be looking to improve on that output in North London.

Antoine Semenyo

The Black Stars forward enjoyed his best season in the 2024/25 campaign, contributing to 17 goals - 11 goals, and six assists. He was highly wanted by several top six clubs but chose to stay at Bournemouth. He says he’s ready to do more this campaign, and told the Cherries’ media team during pre-season that:

I feel like doing better than I did last year is the target for me, so I'm still going to keep my target close to my chest. But I'm hoping by the end of the season, I would have completed that.

Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey was on the verge of leaving Brighton after his contract expired, but the club agreed to a one-year contract extension for him. The 24-year-old Ghana international made his Albion debut in 2020 and has scored five goals with 12 assists in 122 matches.

Injuries have slowed the full-back down in recent seasons, but the Black Stars full-back will hope to have an injury-free 2025/26 campaign and regain his best form, leading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

