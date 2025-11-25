Champions League: Chelsea vs Barcelona – Preview, Team News, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction

Stamford Bridge braces for a blockbuster Champions League showdown on Tuesday night as Chelsea renew their long-standing rivalry with Spanish giants Barcelona.

The clash not only promises elite European football but also reopens emotional chapters for Blues fans, especially the infamous 2009 semifinal where Andrés Iniesta’s stoppage-time winner and a string of controversial refereeing decisions denied Chelsea a place in the final.

Chelsea famously earned redemption in 2012, defeating Barcelona in a heroic underdog run that ultimately ended with the club lifting their first Champions League trophy.

The sides met again in 2017–18, where Barcelona proved superior over two legs.

MUST READ: Vinicius Jr refuses Real Madrid contract renewal amid explosive rift with Xabi Alonso

ADVERTISEMENT

While tonight’s stakes are not at the semifinal level, both teams enter matchday five with seven points from four games and sit just outside the top-eight qualifying positions.

Barcelona’s last Champions League outing ended in a chaotic 3–3 draw against Club Brugge, while Chelsea were held by Qarabag.

Both teams, however, picked up important domestic wins over the weekend and sit second in their respective league tables.

READ ALSO: Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff dies at 81

Team News

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca appears to have rested several starters in Saturday’s 2–0 victory over Burnley. Moisés Caicedo, Alejandro Garnacho and Wesley Fofana are all expected to return to the lineup. Reece James was substituted at halftime, but Maresca has since confirmed he is not injured and remains available.

The Blues will be without star playmaker Cole Palmer, who fractured his toe at home. Roméo Lavia (thigh), Dário Essugo (thigh), and Levi Colwill (knee) also remain sidelined.

Barcelona face uncertainty over Marcus Rashford, who is battling an illness ahead of the trip. They will, however, welcome Raphinha back from a hamstring injury. Frenkie de Jong also returns after a domestic suspension, but Pedri, Gavi and Marc-André ter Stegen are all ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head-to-Head Record

Chelsea and Barcelona have faced each other 14 times in the Champions League:

Chelsea wins: 4

Barcelona wins: 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Draws: 6

Their rivalry remains one of the most balanced and fiercely contested in European football.

Probable Lineups

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estêvão, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, García, Balde; De Jong, Casadó; Yamal, López, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Match Prediction

Chelsea enter this clash in strong form and will believe they can cause an upset at home. However, Barcelona under Hansi Flick remain a disciplined, high-quality unit capable of dominating possession and creating chances. With both teams expected to score, this thrilling contest could ultimately end in a draw at Stamford Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT