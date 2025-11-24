GPL WK11 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko held; see how other teams performed

Matchweek 11 of the Ghana Premier League delivered tight contests, tactical duels and standout individual performances, with both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak dropping points while the league’s top sides maintained their charge. Pulse Ghana brings you a full breakdown of all the key results.

Kotoko Remain Unbeaten After Stalemate With Samartex

At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, FC Samartex and Asante Kotoko battled to a cagey 0–0 draw.Kotoko’s goalkeeper proved decisive, saving a crucial penalty to deny Samartex a home victory and ensuring the Porcupine Warriors extended their unbeaten run. The result keeps Kotoko firmly in the top pack as they continue to grow in confidence under their new system.

Young Apostles Hold Hearts of Oak in Wenchi

Hearts of Oak’s struggles in front of goal persisted as they were held to a goalless draw by Young Apostles at the Wenchi Sports Stadium, stretching their winless streak to three matches.

The Phobians, who came into the fixture on the back of a defeat to Kotoko and a draw with Swedru All Blacks, once again lacked the final-third efficiency needed to secure maximum points. They dominated possession but created few clear-cut chances, with Young Apostles looking more dangerous in transition and registering more shots on target.

The point keeps Hearts in sixth position, while Young Apostles stay mid-table as they continue their steady campaign.

Vision FC, Heart of Lions Share Four Goals

At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, Vision FC and Heart of Lions produced a lively 2–2 draw.After a quiet first half, the game burst into life with four second-half goals. Michael Ephson opened the scoring for Lions, Maxwell Kwaku Sensah equalised, Paul Atta Agyei restored the visitors’ lead, and George Tei struck late to earn Vision a deserved point.

All Blacks Edge Dreams FC in Five-Goal Thriller

In Accra, Dreams FC fell 3–2 to Swedru All Blacks at the University of Ghana Stadium.Rudolf Mensah fired the visitors ahead before Seidu Suraj and Yaovi Chris Guede turned the game around for Dreams. All Blacks responded impressively, with Abdul-Aziz Adam netting a superb long-range strike before Benjamin Adjei scored the decisive goal shortly after the restart.

Full Week 11 Results

Medeama SC 0–0 Bechem United

Karela United 3–2 Basake Holy Stars

Aduana FC 2–1 Berekum Chelsea

Hohoe United 1–1 Eleven Wonders

Nations FC 2–0 Bibiani Gold Stars

FC Samartex 0–0 Asante Kotoko

Vision FC 2–2 Heart of Lions

Young Apostles 0–0 Hearts of Oak