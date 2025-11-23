‘Football isn't over for me’ - Paul Pogba returns to the pitch in tears after 811 days out

For the first time in 811 days, Paul Pogba felt the grass under his boots again, and with it came a powerful declaration.

Addressing fans after Monaco’s defeat to Rennes, he affirmed, “Football isn't over for me,” a statement that echoes his resilience and hunger to rise again.

The French midfielder came on in the 85th minute, replacing Mamadou Coulibaly, marking his first competitive appearance since September 3, 2023, when he featured for Juventus in a Serie A win over Empoli.

His comeback follows an 18-month suspension reduced from an initial four-year doping ban—and a series of injuries that halted his second spell in Turin after departing Manchester United.

Despite Monaco’s heavy 4-1 loss with Rennes’ Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Mahdi Camara, Breel Embolo and Ludovic Blas on target before Mika Biereth netted a late consolation, Pogba’s return was the key moment of the evening.

The away fans rose to applaud the 32-year-old, who admitted he was moved by the reception.

Speaking in the mixed zone afterward, Pogba said,

I was disappointed to lose this match, but in the end, it's still beautiful. Seeing the crowd stand up and applaud, I didn't imagine that. Thank you to all the fans who supported me.

I wanted to bring good energy; it's been so long. I'm relieved to have returned to football, which I love more than anything in the world. But there is still work to be done to get back in full shape and to be able to play 90 minutes.

The World Cup winner also insisted he never once doubted his comeback was possible.When asked about the long journey back, he said:"Of course not; otherwise I would have stopped my career. I'm a competitor, and football isn't over for me.

We worked and waited more than two years. Today it's done. Thank God. With everything that has happened, I am the one who has suffered the most.

There are times when the devil tries to talk in your head, to tell you it's over, but there's a good God. I believe in myself and my qualities, and since I know that I did nothing and that it was not my fault, I always maintained hope.

Pogba’s appearance places him in a rare category: he becomes only the fifth player this century to make a Ligue 1 debut after already representing France, and the first ever to do so with more than 50 caps.

He is also just the third World Cup winner to debut in the French top flight after lifting the trophy.

With talk already emerging about a potential France recall, Pogba downplayed any discussion of the 2026 World Cup, insisting his focus remains strictly on club form.

He responded,

That is very far away. I'm thinking about getting back in shape to help the team. If I don't perform for Monaco, the France team... I will have to forget about it.

