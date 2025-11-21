Police chase man seen giving a child cigarette in viral video

The Ghana Police Service has opened a full-scale investigation into a disturbing viral video that captures a man allegedly giving what appears to be a cigarette to a young child.

Police say they are working tirelessly to track down the suspect and prioritise the safety and welfare of the child involved.

The service is appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone with credible information regarding the identity or location of either the man or the child to report immediately to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has strongly condemned the act, stressing that parents, carers, guardians, and community members share a collective duty to protect children from any form of harm.

In a statement dated Friday, November 21, the Ministry described the incident as a blatant case of child endangerment.

It emphasised that exposing a child to harmful or age-inappropriate substances is not only abusive but also a direct violation of the child's rights, dignity, and wellbeing. Such conduct, the Ministry warned, is punishable under Ghanaian law.

What does the law say?

According to the Ministry, the act breaches several key provisions within the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), which obligates the State, parents, and the public to safeguard every child from physical, psychological, and moral danger.

It also contradicts the aims of the Early Childhood Care and Development Policy, which promotes safe, healthy, and nurturing environments for children’s holistic growth.