Asamoah Gyan picks Nigeria, two other favourites to win 2025 AFCON

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan has tipped three strong nations to excel at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The former Black Stars captain and Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer believes Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and host nation Morocco are the top favourites to win the continental title.

Speaking at the 2025 CAF Awards, Gyan shared his perspective on the tournament’s strongest contenders.

He said,

We’ve got a lot of giants going there. Ghana is out, but we qualified for the World Cup, so it’s okay. Nigeria did well; they were close in the last two years. Ivory Coast also did well, so we have a couple of strong teams. Morocco is another big contender—they’re doing well. I’d say these three countries I’ve mentioned: Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Morocco.

Gyan’s assessment comes at a time when all three teams have shown remarkable consistency and impact in recent years.

Ivory Coast, the defending AFCON champions, delivered a spectacular performance when they hosted the tournament, securing their fourth continental title. As title holders, the Elephants will head into AFCON 2025 with renewed confidence and the ambition to defend their crown.

Morocco, the host nation, is also expected to be a formidable force. They will benefit from home support and momentum built from their historic 2022 FIFA World Cup run, where they became the first African team to reach the semifinals. With tactical discipline, a solid structure, and a growing pool of elite talent, the Atlas Lions remain one of Africa’s most dangerous sides.

Nigeria, led by superstar striker Victor Osimhen, continue to be perennial favourites. The Super Eagles finished as runners-up in the last AFCON edition and have maintained strong form.

