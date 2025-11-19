US to fast-track visas for 2026 World Cup ticket holders, benefiting African fans

African football supporters aiming to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup may soon experience faster access to U.S. visas, following a major announcement by President Donald Trump.

The new initiative, called the FIFA Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS), is designed to expedite visa interview appointments for fans who hold official match tickets.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump explained that the system

will allow World Cup ticket holders with long wait times to opt with FIFA for a prioritised interview

Emphasising that this measure aims to make the tournament more accessible to genuine football enthusiasts.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that priority interviews do not equate to automatic visa approval. “Your ticket is not a visa; it doesn’t guarantee admission to the U.S. We’re still conducting the same security and background checks as any other applicant,” Rubio said.

He added that eligible fans could potentially secure interviews within six to eight weeks, instead of enduring the often lengthy standard waiting periods.

Visa delays have historically affected fans from several African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, with applicants sometimes waiting months for interview appointments.

Latin American countries have faced even longer delays, with some applicants in Colombia currently waiting nearly a year for an appointment, according to U.S. State Department data. Such delays could prevent fans from attending the tournament if visas are granted after matches have begun.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who joined Trump and Rubio during the announcement, welcomed the initiative.

Infantino said,

With this FIFA Pass, we can ensure that those who buy tickets, legitimate football fans, can attend the World Cup in the best conditions, starting with securing their visas

He estimated that up to 10 million visitors could travel to the U.S. for the global event.

The U.S. Travel Association praised the initiative, describing it as a practical solution that “strengthens security, increases capacity, and reduces wait times” without compromising safety.

However, uncertainty remains for fans from countries currently affected by U.S. travel restrictions.

President Trump’s 2025 executive order bans nationals from twelve countries, including Iran, whose national team has qualified for the tournament.

While athletes and officials are exempt, ordinary fans may still face hurdles. Citizens of Visa Waiver Program countries, such as the UK, Japan, and Australia, remain unaffected and can travel visa-free for up to 90 days.

Unlike the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar, where a ticket automatically granted a Fan ID used like a visa, the U.S. system will not offer automatic entry.