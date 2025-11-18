GFA to cover full cost of Francis Abu’s surgery after Kirin Cup injury

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed it will fully fund the medical expenses of midfielder Francis Abu, who suffered a serious ankle injury during Ghana’s Kirin Cup match against Japan last Friday in Nagoya.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum, speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, revealed that the Association has assumed complete responsibility for the player’s surgery and follow-up care.

Abu, who plays for Toulouse FC, sustained the injury after a heavy challenge and was immediately stretchered off the pitch in visible pain. He was rushed to the Toyota Memorial Hospital, where he successfully underwent surgery, as earlier reported by the GFA.

Asante Twum confirmed,

As an Association, we are fully taking care of Francis Abu’s surgery and all related medical bills

We have engaged Toulouse extensively on the matter and agreed on the next steps. Abu will return to his club to continue rehabilitation, and if any other support is needed, the GFA will provide it.

He also disclosed that Tanaka Ao, the Japanese player involved in the challenge that caused the injury, has personally reached out to both head coach Otto Addo and the injured midfielder to express remorse and offer his well-wishes.

Asante Twum added,

Ao called the coach and sent a message expressing his regret and wishing Abu a speedy recovery. He did not intend for such an incident to occur and has been very professional. The Japanese FA has also been supportive

A Black Stars physiotherapist is currently in Japan overseeing Abu’s care to ensure he receives continuous medical attention.

Meanwhile, reports suggesting that Francis Abu has been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been dismissed.

According to medical assessments, the midfielder is expected to recover in time and could be available before the tournament kicks off in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

