Jannik Sinner clinches back-to-back ATP finals titles with dominant win over Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner wrapped up his season in emphatic fashion, overpowering Carlos Alcaraz 7–6(4), 7–5 to retain his Nitto ATP Finals crown and complete an immaculate 5-0 run in Turin.

In a final filled with momentum shifts, explosive baseline exchanges, and a dramatic twist involving Alcaraz’s hamstring discomfort, it was Sinner’s unwavering serve and calm under pressure that ultimately separated the two young stars.

The victory not only extends Sinner’s phenomenal indoor winning streak to 31 matches but also places him among an elite group, making him just the ninth man to successfully defend the prestigious year-end championship.

From the outset, the contest was razor-tight. Alcaraz initially looked the more threatening player, dictating play and edging ahead in the opening set.

ADVERTISEMENT

But a sudden hamstring issue forced him into a medical timeout at 5–4, a moment that subtly shifted the trajectory of the showdown.

While his level didn’t collapse, Alcaraz’s physical edge clearly dipped, prompting him to take bolder, risk-heavy swings. He even created a set point at 6–5, but Sinner answered with a clutch second serve that handcuffed the Spaniard.

READ MORE: 10 most profitable businesses to start in 2025

The second set unfolded with similar tension. Alcaraz, unwilling to engage in extended rallies, unleashed ferocious forehands and capitalised on two Sinner double faults to earn the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Sinner’s ability to wrestle points from defensive positions and immediately flip them into offence proved decisive.