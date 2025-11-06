9 of the Biggest Match-Fixing Scandals That Have Hit the NBA: Here’s How They Happened

The National Basketball Association (NBA) began in 1946 as the Basketball Association of America before merging with the National Basketball League in 1949 to form what would become one of the most influential sports leagues in the world.

From humble beginnings in small arenas, the league rose to prominence through legendary figures like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The 1980s brought global attention through the Magic Johnson–Larry Bird rivalry, while the 1990s saw Michael Jordan elevate the NBA into a worldwide cultural phenomenon. In the modern era, stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant have continued to grow the league’s global reach, making basketball not just a sport but a powerful entertainment and business enterprise.

MUST READ: NSA set to lift ban on professional boxing in Ghana

But as the NBA's popularity and financial stakes increased, so did the risks.The rise of global sports betting, now a multi-billion-dollar industry, has introduced new temptations and vulnerabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the NBA thrives on competition, drama, and excellence, it has also been forced to confront darker influences: point-shaving schemes, referees manipulating calls, players leaking insider information, and betting rings targeting athletes under financial pressure.

These scandals didn’t just disrupt locker rooms; they challenged the very integrity of the sport.

Protecting fair play has become just as critical as playing the game itself.

Check these scandals out

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tim Donaghy: The Referee Who Shook the League (2007)

The most infamous gambling scandal in NBA history emerged in 2007 when referee Tim Donaghy admitted to betting on games he officiated and providing inside information to gamblers. Donaghy’s involvement raised serious questions about referee impartiality and fuelled conspiracy theories among fans. The case led the NBA to overhaul its referee evaluation system and strengthen gambling monitoring processes. It remains the scandal that forever changed how the league approaches officiating transparency.

2. Jontay Porter Lifetime Ban (2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: PSG and Arsenal on alert as Real Madrid prepare to sell Vinicius Junior

In 2024, Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter received a lifetime ban after the NBA found he had provided confidential player status information to bettors and manipulated his own in-game performance to influence prop bet outcomes. Porter also placed bets on NBA games. The situation triggered league-wide reforms on player betting restrictions and reinforced warnings about how sports gambling platforms can be misused by players seeking financial gain or trying to clear personal debts.

3. Jack Molinas and the Point-Shaving Web (1950s–1960s)

Before the NBA became a global powerhouse, Jack Molinas emerged as one of the earliest and most damaging figures in basketball corruption. After being banned from the league for betting on his own games, Molinas helped orchestrate widespread point-shaving schemes involving dozens of college players. His downfall became a cautionary tale about how organised gambling networks can infiltrate teams through vulnerable, young athletes chasing money or fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Connie Hawkins: Punished Without Proof (1960s)

READ THIS: Memphis Depay accused of ghosting Brazilian influencer after allegedly impregnating her

Hall of Famer Connie Hawkins never shaved points and was never convicted of wrongdoing. But mere association with individuals tied to gambling investigations led to his unofficial exclusion from the NBA for years. Hawkins eventually sued and won the right to return to the league, later proving his worth with spectacular play. His story highlights how suspicion alone—without evidence—can derail careers and reputations.

5. Referee Sol Levy’s Fixing Case (Early 1950s)

ADVERTISEMENT

Decades before Donaghy, referee Sol Levy was accused of manipulating foul calls to influence outcomes. Though his conviction was later overturned, the scandal proved that officiating integrity has long been a vulnerable point in competitive sports. The episode showed the need for oversight—something the NBA would take far more seriously in later decades.

6. Richard Dumas: A Career Lost (1990s)

ADVERTISEMENT

While Richard Dumas’s case was not directly a gambling scandal, it is often referenced in discussions about NBA regulatory enforcement. Off-court violations and personal issues led to suspensions and a shortened career. His story underscores how external pressures—and personal choices—can end promising futures, even without gambling involvement.

7. The CCNY Scandal: Corruption Across College Basketball (1951)

In 1951, the City College of New York (CCNY) was caught in a massive point-shaving scheme tied to organised crime groups. Though primarily a college basketball scandal, its scale shook the entire basketball world, prompting professional leagues to adopt stricter integrity protections. The scandal revealed just how easily players could be influenced by gamblers when exposed to financial vulnerabilities.

8. The 2002 Western Conference Finals Controversy (Lakers vs. Kings)

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Popular breast cancer myths that put victims at risk

Few playoff games have sparked as much debate as Game 6 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers received a strikingly high number of fourth-quarter free throws, helping them defeat the Sacramento Kings and eventually win the championship. Years later, Tim Donaghy alleged that certain playoff games were influenced to extend series for entertainment value. The NBA strongly denied the claims, but the debate continues to stir discussions about referee accountability and league transparency.

9. John “Hot Rod” Williams and the Tulane Fallout (1985–86)

ADVERTISEMENT