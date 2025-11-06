NSA set to lift ban on professional boxing in Ghana

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has confirmed that the suspension placed on professional boxing in Ghana will be lifted on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The temporary ban was imposed in September 2025 following the tragic death of rising boxer Ernest Akushey, popularly known as Bahubali, who passed away after sustaining severe injuries during a bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

In a new statement, the NSA explained that the decision to restore boxing activities comes after extensive consultations involving the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Interim Management Committee (IMC) overseeing the restructuring of the sport.

The IMC is said to have made notable progress in tackling the concerns that triggered the suspension, particularly by strengthening medical and safety protocols, as well as improving governance and administrative systems within the sport.

The statement said,

The NSA commends the IMC, athletes, boxing stakeholders, and the entire sporting community for their patience, diligence, and cooperation during this period of reform.

The Authority looks forward to a vibrant return of professional boxing and also encourages local as well as foreign promoters and investors to bring international bouts and collaborations to Ghana under these enhanced standards.

In the coming days and weeks, there will be education and regular engagements to roll out new exciting partnerships aimed at uplifting the general well-being of Ghanaian boxers and the sports brand

Key reforms introduced ahead of the sport’s return include the rollout of updated medical and safety manuals, the formation of an interim medical commission, the creation of a centralised medical records system, the implementation of a compulsory insurance policy, and the establishment of long-term medical support structures for athletes.

