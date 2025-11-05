PSG and Arsenal on alert as Real Madrid prepare to sell Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to move on from Vinícius Júnior following his emotional outburst during the recent El Clásico win over Barcelona, a moment that is said to have significantly altered the once unwavering backing he held from club president Florentino Pérez.

The incident has further strained his relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso, adding to a series of controversies that have tested the club’s tolerance in recent months.

According to Sport Bild, the Spanish giants are now considering a sale as early as 2026 after Vinícius reacted furiously to being substituted during the 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu. The club demanded both a public and private apology from the Brazilian, underlining a renewed emphasis on discipline within the squad.

Tensions escalated when The Athletic published an article on the same day Vinícius issued his apology, criticising Alonso’s managerial approach. The piece included an anonymous quote claiming Alonso “thinks he is Pep Guardiola, but right now he is still just Xabi.” The timing — and speculation that the sentiment originated from someone within Vinícius’ circle — reportedly infuriated the Real Madrid hierarchy.

For years, Pérez has defended Vinícius, viewing him as a central pillar of Madrid’s long-term future. However, repeated off-field issues, rising frustration inside the dressing room, and the latest confrontation appear to have pushed the relationship to a breaking point. The club that once intended to build around him is now quietly preparing for a scenario in which he departs.

Where Vinícius Could Go Next?

If the situation continues to deteriorate, several destinations have emerged for the 24-year-old:

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Sports Illustrated (SI) reports that PSG are closely monitoring Vinícius’ future. The French champions see him as a marquee signing who fits their long-term strategy. Should PSG agree to meet Real Madrid’s financial demands — and satisfy the player’s salary expectations — a move to Paris is a very realistic possibility.

Arsenal or Another Premier League Club

FotMob and other outlets have linked Arsenal with interest. The Premier League appeals due to its profile and competitiveness, and Vinícius would be a headline signing for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, any deal would require navigating Madrid’s valuation and the player’s significant contract demands, making this a complex negotiation.

Saudi Pro League / Middle East

According to Cadena SER, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are prepared to table one of the biggest contracts in world football to lure Vinícius. While this option offers enormous financial reward, it may not align with his current desire to remain in top-level European competition. Nonetheless, it remains an option if Madrid decides to prioritise a major cash return.

Staying at Real Madrid (Conditional)