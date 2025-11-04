Domelevo reveals explosive private conversation with President Mahama (Audio)

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has revealed a chilling private conversation he had with President John Dramani Mahama about a possible coup d’état in Ghana should he fail to meet the expectations of the Ghanaian people.

According to Mr Domelevo, the former president expressed fears that the country could face instability if good governance and accountability are not delivered.

He explained that the growing admiration Ghanaians have shown towards Burkina Faso’s junta leader, Ibrahim Traoré, compared to democratic leaders, reflects a shift in the public’s demand for leadership over democracy.

Speaking to Nana Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s Morning Show, Mr Domelevo disclosed that the conversation took place during a private meeting focused on governance, accountability, and the fight against corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Domelevo revealed,

He said if he fails to deliver good governance, he knows there could be a coup in Ghana, and that he and other former presidents might be targeted. He emphasised that this is his biggest fear

The former Auditor-General noted that President Mahama’s remarks show his deep awareness of the growing frustration among citizens and the urgent call for effective and transparent leadership.

Mr Domelevo emphasised,

ADVERTISEMENT

President Mahama told me in a private meeting that he was deeply concerned after witnessing how Ghanaians celebrated Burkina Faso’s leader, Ibrahim Traoré, during his visit to Ghana. Ghanaians are demanding leadership more than just democracy

He added that the recent coup in Burkina Faso is a stark reminder that no country is entirely immune to political upheaval. Domelevo, a renowned anti-corruption advocate, underscored the importance of strengthening state institutions with adequate logistics and legal support to effectively combat corruption.

He stated,

READ MORE: 10 Smallest African Countries by Land Mass

I told President Mahama, and I will say it again, that no nation is immune to a coup, but it depends on how the system is run. We need strong institutions to be able to fight corruption. The institutions are there; just empower them

ADVERTISEMENT

Domelevo’s revelation serves as a powerful reminder that maintaining stability requires more than elections it demands responsible governance, genuine leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress.