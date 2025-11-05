Mahama orders forensic audit of Ghana’s 13th All African Games over $195M spending

President John Mahama has taken decisive action to ensure accountability over Ghana’s hosting of the 13th All African Games, ordering a comprehensive forensic audit into the event’s financial and operational management.
The directive, following findings from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), signals the government’s ongoing dedication to transparency, prudent use of public funds, and rigorous oversight of high-profile national projects.
A statement from the Presidency on Tuesday, November 4, confirmed that the audit will scrutinise all aspects of the games, from procurement and expenditures to infrastructure and post-event management.
Key areas of focus include:
Procurement and Contracting Processes: Evaluating tender procedures, contractor and supplier selection, and adherence to the Public Procurement Act (Act 663), as amended.
Financial Management and Expenditure Control: Reviewing funding sources, disbursement practices, spending patterns, and sponsorship agreements.
Infrastructure and Project Delivery: Assessing project timelines and cost variations and ensuring value-for-money outcomes for all infrastructure developed for the Games.
President Mahama has further mandated that the audit examine the performance and coordination of all government agencies and committees involved in planning and executing the Games.
The Auditor-General is expected to submit the comprehensive report by the second week of December 2025.
The 13th All African Games, held from March 8 to 23, 2024, have faced public scrutiny due to the high costs incurred – over $195 million on infrastructure alone, with an additional $46 million reportedly required to cover operational expenses. The forensic audit aims to provide clarity on these expenditures and strengthen governance over future national events.