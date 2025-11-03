Memphis Depay accused of ghosting Brazilian influencer after allegedly impregnating her

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has become embroiled in controversy in Brazil after influencer Lary Simoes claimed she is pregnant with his child and accused the Dutch star of ignoring her since she broke the news.

According to Brazilian entertainment journalist Fábia Oliveira, Simoes, a lifestyle and beauty influencer with over 42,000 Instagram followers, discovered she was pregnant about a month ago. The 31-year-old Corinthians forward is alleged to have distanced himself from her completely following the revelation.

Reports indicate that Depay and Simoes began seeing each other in February, after meeting at a birthday party in São Paulo. Sources close to the influencer reportedly told Oliveira that Depay “didn’t react well” upon learning of the pregnancy and has since cut off all communication.

MUST READ: Antoine Semenyo breaks silence on Liverpool and Manchester United transfer links

Lary allegedly told Oliveira,

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s true, he’s ignoring everything

Not a single lawyer has reached out to discuss anything on his behalf. There’s been no response, nothing.

Oliveira’s report, echoed by several Brazilian media outlets, included photos reportedly showing Depay relaxing on a sofa beside Lary, as well as images of a positive pregnancy test and a Corinthians shirt said to have been signed by the player.

Depay, who joined Corinthians after stints with Manchester United, Lyon, and Atlético Madrid, has yet to comment publicly on the allegations. However, he posted a cryptic social media message on Sunday, sparking further speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, Depay also made headlines for missing the start of international duty with the Netherlands after claiming his passport had been stolen in Brazil, an issue that saw manager Ronald Koeman drop him from the starting lineup against Malta.