Chinese League hits Chengdu Rongcheng with $70k fine over racist abuse of Acheampong

The Chinese Professional Football League has fined Chengdu Rongcheng FC US$70,000 and ordered a partial stadium closure after fans racially abused Ghanaian international Frank Acheampong during a league match.

The disciplinary action, announced on November 22, 2025, followed a league review into footage showing Chengdu supporters directing monkey noises and offensive gestures at the Henan FC forward during an away match on October 31.

According to reports from the state-run Global Times, Acheampong was subjected to “abusive remarks” and “discriminatory behavior,” with videos widely circulated online showing “monkey-calls” mocking his skin colour as well as repeated middle-finger gestures from the stands.

The incident drew heavy criticism on Chinese social media and renewed debates about racism in football. League authorities said the fans’ behaviour violated Chinese Football Association rules, which prohibit derogatory remarks or actions based on race, ethnicity, gender, language or religion.

They emphasised that such misconduct “damages the image of Chinese football” and must be met with strong disciplinary measures.Local police in Chengdu arrested two men believed to be involved in the racist abuse. Both were placed in administrative detention, a penalty that can last up to 20 days and were banned from entering any football venue for 12 months.

Police said their actions “seriously disrupted public order,” adding that the measures were intended to deter similar incidents in future. Acheampong, 32, is one of Henan FC’s standout performers and has scored 14 goals in 30 Chinese Super League appearances this season.

The abuse he suffered has sparked sympathy across the league, with many supporters calling for stricter enforcement and better education to curb discrimination at football grounds. The incident forms part of a broader conversation within Chinese football about tackling racism.