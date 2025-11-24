Ghanaian Players Abroad: Top performing stars over the weekend

Ghanaian footballers once again showcased their growing influence across Europe with commanding performances and crucial contributions in almost every major league.

To begin with, one of the standout performers was Francis Kyeremeh, who scored for FK Sarajevo in Bosnia, even though his side fell 2–1 to Prijedor. His well-taken strike added to what has been a consistent run of form for the forward.

In Austria, Edmund Baidoo continued to build his reputation as one of Red Bull Salzburg’s brightest young attackers, scoring in their dramatic 3–2 defeat to WSG Tirol. Meanwhile in Serbia, Kwaku Karikari was once again decisive, finding the net in the 33rd minute in Zeleznicar Pancevo’s 3–1 victory over Partizan, in the Serbian SuperLiga.

In England, it was a mixed weekend for Ghanaian players. Mohammed Kudus played 78 minutes for Tottenham in their 4–1 loss to Arsenal. In the Championship, Fatawu Issahaku stood out with an energetic 90 minutes display in Leicester City’s 2–1 win over Stoke City. Elsewhere, Forson Amankwah played 18 minutes for Norwich City in their 4-1 loss to Birmingham, while Brandon Thomas-Asante came on for Coventry in their comeback 3–2 win over West Bromwich Albion.

In the lower tiers, Ghanaian involvement remained strong: Kelvin Abrefa and Andy Yiadom both featured in Reading’s 1–1 draw with Rotherham, Jojo Wollacott manned the posts for Crawley Town in another 1–1 stalemate, and veteran winger Albert Adomah contributed to Walsall’s 2–0 victory over Harrogate

.Across the continent in Spain, defender Joseph Aidoo added solidity off the bench for Celta Vigo during their 1–0 win over Alavés, while Thomas Partey continued his resurgence with a disciplined 63-minute outing in Villarreal’s hard-fought 2–1 victory over Mallorca.

In the Spanish second tier, Baba Iddrisu saw 45 minutes for Almería in their 3–0 win over Leganés, and Oscar Oppong played 68 minutes for Granada in a 1–1 draw with Córdoba.

In France, Ghanaian presence was widespread. Mohammed Salisu completed the full 90 minutes for Monaco in their defeat to Rennes, despite a difficult result. At Rennes, Alidu Seidu made a brief appearance, while in Nice’s heavy 5–1 loss to Marseille, Kojo Peprah and Abdul Samed Salis both saw action for OGC Nice.

Mohammed Salisu scores 1st Champions League goal in Monaco vrs Dinamo Zagreb clash

Gideon Mensah and Ibrahim Osman were also involved in Auxerre’s draw with Lyon, as Terry Yegbe impressed with a full-match showing for Metz in their narrow loss to Brest. In Ligue 2, Ebenezer Annan and Augustine Boakye featured in St. Étienne’s victory over Nancy, with Edwin Quarshie completing 81 minutes in Le Mans’ important win over Pau FC.

In Italy, Caleb Ekuban appeared for Genoa in their dramatic 3–3 draw with Cagliari, while rising midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana made his Bologna debut in their impressive win over Udinese. Alfred Duncan also contributed 23 minutes in Venezia’s Serie B win over Padova.The Ghanaian footprint was equally visible in Germany, where Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer played the entire match for Hamburg in a 1–0 win over Augsburg.

In the Bundesliga II, Patrick Pfeiffer featured for Darmstadt as they secured an exciting 4–2 victory over Greuther Fürth.Beyond Europe’s top leagues, Ghanaian players made an impact across smaller divisions. Mohammed Yahaya delivered 75 minutes for KF Egnatia in Albania, while in Azerbaijan, Isaac Amoah and Prince Owusu contributed minutes for Gabala. In Belgium, Lawrence Agyekum, Joseph Opoku and Jerry Afriyie all featured in competitive league matches.

