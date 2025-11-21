Kofi Adams Decries Delays in Essipong Stadium Rehab

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has expressed serious concern over the stalled rehabilitation of the Essipong Sports Stadium, calling for urgent action to restore the 20,000-seater facility to full operational status.

The Minister visited the stadium on Friday morning, accompanied by the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, to assess the progress of ongoing rehabilitation works that began several years ago.

In a post on X (formerly twitter) following the inspection, Kofi Adams described the alarming state of the stadium and the unacceptable delays in its refurbishment.

Earlier this morning, I undertook an inspection of the Essipong Sports Stadium in the Western Region, accompanied by the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah. This 20,000-seater stadium, constructed ahead of the 2008 African Cup of Nations, has not undergone any major rehabilitation in nearly two decades.

He revealed that the stadium has been without electricity for more than three years, and many core components including roofing, seating, washrooms, lighting systems, and technical areas have deteriorated significantly.

While ongoing works under Phase I and II are nearing completion, I must express concern about the extended duration of this rehabilitation process. Three years is far too long for such a critical national facility to remain in this state. Although the quality of some of the work is commendable, the slow pace is disappointing and must be addressed.

The initial rehabilitation contract covers reroofing with anti-rust sheets, replacement of spectator seats, refurbishment of sanitary facilities, an upgraded lighting system, ventilation improvements, and the installation of a new scoreboard.

However, the Minister indicated that these are no longer sufficient to restore the facility to full, modern functionality

The Ministry is now exploring an expanded scope to fully revive the stadium. This includes refurbishment of the playing pitch, dressing rooms, PA systems, hostels, and other core components to meet CAF-compliant standards.

The Minister emphasized that the government’s plan goes beyond simply fixing a stadium.

Our goal is to reposition Essipong not only as a sports venue, but as a commercial hub and community asset for the Western Region and beyond

he said.

The inspection also uncovered growing encroachment by private developers on lands originally allocated to the stadium’s project area.

We also observed disturbing encroachment by private developers on lands originally allocated to the stadium,

Adams said.

I’ve called on the Western Regional Coordinating Council and traditional leaders to take swift action to secure the integrity of the facility.

Government Reaffirms Commitment:

Kofi Adams reiterated that the government remains committed to revitalising sports infrastructure nationwide, noting that Essipong must be part of Ghana’s long-term sports development agenda.

Government remains committed to reviving Ghana’s sports ecosystem and Essipong must be part of that future,

he affirmed.

