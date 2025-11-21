Kudus Set for North London Derby as Thomas Frank Confirms Availability

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus will be available for Sunday’s North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Kudus had been sidelined with a knock and subsequently missed Spurs’ last two matches: the UEFA Champions League clash with Copenhagen and the Premier League meeting with Manchester United, before the international break.

The injury also ruled him out of Ghana’s friendlies against Japan and South Korea, with Otto Addo opting to leave him out of the squad.Before the break, Frank had expressed optimism about the 25-year-old’s recovery, saying he was “very confident” Kudus would return once club football resumed.

That confidence has now been validated. Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Frank delivered the update Spurs fans were hoping for:

Kudus trained as well today. He’s available.

Kudus' return provides a major boost for Tottenham, who travel to face Premier League leaders Arsenal. Despite having the league’s best away record this season, Spurs have historically struggled at the Emirates Stadium, winning only once there since 2006, the memorable 3–2 comeback victory in November 2010.

Kudus has made an immediate impact since joining Spurs from West Ham United in the summer. The Ghana international has recorded 1 goal and 4 assists in 10 Premier League matches and has quickly grown into a fan favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He also previously scored against Arsenal during his time with West Ham, adding extra intrigue ahead of what will be his first North London derby in Spurs colours.