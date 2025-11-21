Semenyo’s injury doubts grow ahead of Bournemouth’s clash with West Ham

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo is a major doubt for the Cherries’ upcoming Premier League match against West Ham, after returning from international duty with an aggravated ankle injury. Manager Andoni Iraola confirmed his condition during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Semenyo had joined the Ghana squad for the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup, where he captained the Black Stars in their 2–0 defeat to Japan.

He was substituted in the 55th minute, giving way to Prince Kwabena Adu, after aggravating a previously weak ankle.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) later confirmed the forward has a left anterior talo-fibula ligament sprain.Iraola expressed concern over Semenyo’s fitness and said a last-minute call will determine his availability for Saturday’s fixture.

Antoine is different. Justin and Ben have muscle injuries, and Antoine’s was not something new that happened when he was there. He was already dealing with an ankle injury. I cannot tell you if he’s going to play tomorrow or not. We will have to see,

he said.

The Bournemouth boss added that there are “a couple of situations” with players who arrived late from their international duties, and he will assess whether they can realistically contribute on matchday.

Semenyo has been in red-hot form for Bournemouth this season, tallying 6 goals and 3 assists in 11 league games.

His performance has turned heads across the Premier League, and recent reports link him with interest from top-tier clubs.

Semenyo returned to Bournemouth for scans to evaluate the severity of the ligament sprain and determine his return timeline.The injury comes at an inconvenient time for the Cherries, with a big match on the horizon.

Should Semenyo miss out, it would be another blow to their attacking options. However, Iraola remains measured in his assessment, noting that Semenyo’s issue is not a newly acquired injury:

“He was already dealing with an ankle injury.”