Ghana Could Join Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire in World Cup Co-Hosting Bid – Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed confidence that Ghana could one day co-host the FIFA World Cup alongside Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, citing FIFA’s growing acceptance of multi-nation bids for football’s biggest tournament.His remarks come at a time when the World Cup is increasingly being staged by regional blocks rather than single nations.
The United States, Mexico and Canada will jointly host the 2026 edition, while Morocco, Spain and Portugal will co-host the 2030 tournament.Adams believes the West African sub-region could follow this trend.
They [FIFA] are beginning to adopt a number of nations doing it so maybe who knows, the next one would be Ghana, Nigeria, and then Côte d'Ivoire coming together to also host the World Cup and it will be good,
he said.
He emphasised that all three countries have already invested significantly in sports infrastructure, particularly Côte d’Ivoire, who recently hosted the Africa Cup of Nations.
I believe that we, together with Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire, who have already invested quite a lot because they hosted AFCON not too long ago. We can also ask for that right,
he added.
Reiterating this optimism, Adams said joint hosting remains a realistic ambition as Ghana continues to improve its infrastructure ahead of next year's World Cup.
Who knows? The next would be Ghana, Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire coming together to also host the world and it would be good.” “With the level of infrastructure His Excellency John Dramani Mahama wants us to do, I believe that we together with Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire… we can also ask for that right [to host the World Cup],
he added.
Ghana last hosted a major international event in 2024 during the delayed 2023 African Games, while Côte d’Ivoire successfully staged the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. As Ghana prepares for its 5th World Cup appearance in 2026, Adams believes the long-term vision of co-hosting football’s biggest event is both achievable and timely.