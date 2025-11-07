‘Crime has no expiration’: Gender Ministry vows justice for late Ransford Ansah

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has pledged to ensure that justice is served for the late Ransford Owusu Ansah, a 16-year-old footballer who was allegedly subjected to years of sexual abuse by his coach, Ibrahim Anyass, at Saino Soccer Academy.

In a statement issued on Friday, 7 November 2025, following sustained social media outrage, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to a full investigation into the case, stressing that “crime has no expiration”.

According to the Ministry, preliminary findings from its ongoing probe reveal troubling details of prolonged abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement noted:

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim, Ransford Owusu Ansah, had been under the care of the coach for the past three years. Unknown to his mother, he had allegedly been subjected to sexual abuse during that period.

The Ministry added that Ransford had been receiving medical attention since December 2024 and was later admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he sadly passed away despite intensive treatment efforts.

The Ministry explained that since assuming office, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has engaged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to enhance accountability and strengthen child protection systems within the football sector. Following this engagement, Saino Soccer Academy has not only suspended the coach but also temporarily shut down its operations pending the outcome of the investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the Ministry, through its Orange Support Centre (OSC) under the Domestic Violence Secretariat, has been working closely with the Amasaman Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU). The case has since been referred to the Greater Accra Regional DOVVSU for further investigation.

The Ministry reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the welfare, dignity and rights of all children in Ghana, calling on the public to support efforts aimed at protecting young people from abuse and exploitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, an online petition demanding justice for the late Ransford has gathered more than one thousand five hundred (1,500) signatures. The petition, initiated by Gifty Saah Osei on Change.org on Thursday, 7 November 2025, urges the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute the suspect. It also calls on the Ministry of Youth and Sports to revoke all coaching licences held by Anyass.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks silence on Diogo Jota funeral absence