Over 1,400 sign petition demanding justice for late Ransford allegedly sodomised by his coach

An online petition seeking justice for the late Ransford Owusu Ansah, a 16-year-old footballer who was allegedly subjected to years of sexual abuse by his coach, Ibrahim Anyass, at Saino Soccer Academy, has garnered over one thousand four hundred (1,400) signatures.

The petition, initiated by Gifty Saah Osei on Change.org on Thursday, 7 November, calls on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute the suspect. It also urges the Ministry of Youth and Sports to revoke all coaching licences held by Anyass.

The campaign has gained significant traction online, with the hashtag #JusticeForRansford trending on X (formerly Twitter) as social media users demand accountability and reforms to protect young athletes.

According to the petition, Ransford’s ordeal began after he joined the academy, where he was allegedly subjected to prolonged abuse by his coach. The repeated trauma reportedly affected his health and emotional wellbeing, leading to his hospitalisation at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital earlier in 2025. Tragically, he passed away after months of battling the consequences of the alleged abuse.

Ransford’s mother has publicly recounted her son’s suffering, appealing to authorities to ensure justice is served. Despite widespread media coverage and growing public outrage, Ibrahim Anyass reportedly remains free and continues to work with young footballers.

Anyass is, however, expected to report to the Police CID Headquarters on Friday, 7 November 2025, as investigations continue. The case has reignited national debate on child protection in sports and the accountability of those entrusted with young athletes’ welfare.

The petition makes the following key demands:

