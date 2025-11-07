Ex-Hearts of Oak star ditches Black Stars dream for Benin, earns first call-up

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu has earned his first call-up to the Benin national team, marking a major switch in his international football allegiance.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been included in Gernot Rohr’s squad for an upcoming international friendly against Burkina Faso later this month. The invitation marks an important milestone in his career, as he joins a Benin side that recently qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Squirrels will compete in Group D alongside DR Congo, Senegal, and Botswana.

Salifu, who was born in Abofour in the Offinso Municipality of Ghana’s Ashanti Region, previously received a call-up to the Ghana national team (Black Stars) in 2021 under then-head coach CK Akonnor. He was part of a 32-man squad of locally based players selected to face South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe in AFCON qualifying matches, although he did not make his debut for Ghana.

His decision to represent Benin stems from his paternal lineage, as his father hails from the country. This eligibility has enabled him to complete a nationality switch, paving the way for him to don the Benin national colours at the international level.

Salifu began his professional career with Techiman Eleven Wonders between 2018 and 2021, where he made 31 appearances and scored three (3) goals. He later joined Accra Hearts of Oak from 2021 to 2024, making 90 appearances and scoring eight (8) goals. His contributions were instrumental in Hearts of Oak’s domestic success, including league and FA Cup triumphs.