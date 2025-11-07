A/R: EOCO arrests 25 suspects, rescues 295 victims in ‘QNET’ job scam raid in Kumasi

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested twenty-five (25) suspects and rescued two hundred and ninety-five (295) victims of a ‘QNET’ job scam in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

In a statement dated 6 November, EOCO disclosed that the development followed two simultaneous operations at separate locations, marking a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat human trafficking and economic crime in the country.

The statement noted that a total of three hundred and twenty (320) persons were arrested during the operations. Initial assessments revealed that twenty-five (25) of them are potential suspects, while the remaining two hundred and ninety-five (295) are believed to be victims of human trafficking and employment scams perpetrated under the guise of QNET.

According to EOCO, all those apprehended are currently undergoing screening and will be subjected to further investigations. The statement read:

The operations are a result of meticulous investigations conducted by EOCO over several months, demonstrating our commitment to detecting, investigating, and prosecuting economic and organised crime. The suspects and victims are currently undergoing screening, and the twenty-five (25) suspects will be subject to further investigations.

This operation marks the largest anti-human trafficking exercise in the country to date, following an earlier raid two (2) weeks ago that led to the arrest of more than twenty-six (26) individuals in Kasoa.

EOCO further stated that it is working closely with QNET to clamp down on the misuse of the company’s brand name to traffic and defraud unsuspecting individuals. The agency added:

We commend the collaborative efforts of QNET in this regard and look forward to continued cooperation to bring perpetrators to justice.

EOCO assured the public of its continued commitment to fighting economic and organised crime and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to its offices.