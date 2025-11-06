‘No assets or businesses have been seized’ – Mustapha Hamid's lawyers slam OSP

Lawyers for embattled former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, have dismissed as “false” and “misleading” claims by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that it has seized assets valued at over GH¢100 million allegedly linked to their client.

In a statement dated Wednesday, November 5, counsel Hanifa Yahaya Esq. refuted the OSP’s assertions, insisting that no such assets belonging to Dr Hamid have been traced or confiscated.

The OSP had earlier stated that it had already seized and frozen assets worth more than GH¢100 million and over US$100,000, with additional properties “under active tracing” as part of ongoing investigations into the NPA case.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, responding to the claims, the lawyers said:

As counsel for Dr Abdul-Hamid, we wish to place on record, emphatically and without ambiguity, that no assets or businesses belonging to or associated with our client have been identified, traced, or seized by the OSP. Our client owns no such assets, directly or indirectly, and no property worth the stated amount exists anywhere in connection with him.

They further pointed out inconsistencies between the OSP’s statement and its official filings in court, stating:

In fact, the OSP's own amended charge sheet filed on 17 October 2025 lists five counts of alleged offences against our client. Not even one of those charges mentions, refers to, or concerns any asset or business purportedly owned by Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid. Similarly, the accompanying statement of facts filed by the OSP is devoid of any reference to the supposed assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyers described the OSP’s public statement as “injurious” and “contrary to the facts before the court.”

They reminded the OSP of its legal and ethical obligations, stressing that public commentary that distorts facts before the court undermines the integrity of the prosecutorial process.

The lawyers emphasised that Dr Hamid has fully cooperated with the OSP throughout the investigation and trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the commencement of investigations, he has honoured every invitation, availed himself whenever required, and appeared before the court at every sitting. His record of conduct throughout these proceedings has been one of respect for our judicial process.

They expressed disappointment that the OSP had chosen “public theatrics” over procedural diligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement concluded by reaffirming that Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid remains innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.