CHRAJ imposes 5-year public office ban on former GRA boss over procurement breaches

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has barred Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), from holding any public office for five (5) years after finding him guilty of corruption, fraud, and serious breaches of Ghana’s procurement laws.

The decision follows an extensive investigation into irregularities surrounding vehicle and logistics supply contracts awarded to three firms: Ronor Motors Ghana Limited, Telinno Ghana Limited, and Sajel Motors and Trading Company Limited.

The probe was initiated after the Movement for Truth and Accountability (MFTA), a civil society group, lodged a petition in August 2022 alleging corrupt practices in the contract awards and demanding a full inquiry.

According to CHRAJ’s report, Owusu-Amoah bore direct responsibility for the infractions under Section 17 of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), which makes a head of entity accountable for all procurement-related actions and instructions.

Mr. Joseph Akanjolenur Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Mr. Joseph Akanjolenur Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)

The Commission stated:

Having found significant acts amounting to fraud and corruption, the loss of funds to the state and breaches of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended, the Commission hereby decides as follows:

That the Respondent be disqualified from holding any public office for a period of five (5) years from the date of this decision. This is because the statutory breaches were committed under his watch. The Commission considers this sanction appropriate in the circumstances.

Investigators estimated the financial loss to the state at USD 826,551 (approximately GHS 8,971,933.43).

Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

CHRAJ has also referred Rev. Owusu-Amoah and the directors of the three companies to the Attorney-General for possible criminal prosecution and recovery of state funds.

Furthermore, the Commission recommended that the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) blacklist Sajel Motors Ltd and Telinno Ghana Ltd from future contracts with state institutions or international agencies, citing “callous misrepresentation” in obtaining the deals.

It also found that the companies were not tax-compliant at the time the contracts were awarded, while Telinno Ghana Limited and Sajel Motors and Trading Company Limited could not be traced at the addresses they provided.

Although MFTA later sought to withdraw its petition, CHRAJ proceeded with the investigation, commending the group for its “public-spiritedness” in exposing the matter.