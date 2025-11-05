Asutifi North MP granted GH¢150,000 bail, restricted from leaving Greater Accra

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has been granted bail of GH¢150,000 with one surety after appearing before an Accra Circuit Court on provisional charges connected to a violent attack on a NAIMOS anti-galamsey team in Hwidiem.

The court on Tuesday November 4, directed the MP to remain within the Greater Accra Region unless granted permission by investigators and to report to the police every two weeks. He was also cautioned against any behaviour that could obstruct the ongoing CID investigation.

Addo faces preliminary charges of assault on a public officer, unlawful damage, and rioting with weapons following the November 1 incident in the Ahafo Region.

Prosecutors, led by Chief Inspector Alex Odonkor, told the court that the case had become a matter of national concern, citing viral social media footage of the violent confrontation. They argued that the MP could potentially influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

The defence opposed remand, citing Addo’s constitutional right to bail, his role as a new father, and his permanent residence in Accra. The court granted the request and adjourned the case to December 1, 2025.

Several others, including Zakaria Yakubu and one Alex, are still at large.

Background

On November 1, a nine-member NAIMOS task force led by Colonel Dominic Buah arrested two suspected illegal miners near Bronikrom, seizing weapons, vehicles, and cash. The MP allegedly arrived at the scene demanding their release, which triggered a mob of over 600 residents who stormed the Hwidiem Police Station, damaging vehicles and threatening to set the facility ablaze.

Calm was eventually restored after reinforcements were deployed and the local Zongo Chief intervened.

In a statement, Addo dismissed the allegations as “false and malicious,” stating that he only intervened to de-escalate tensions after being contacted by Asutifi South MP Collins Dauda, who was out of the country. He insisted that his actions helped restore peace and denied inciting any violence.