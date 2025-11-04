Everything to Know About Guinea’s Election as Mamadi Doumbouya Declares His Candidacy

General Mamadi Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 military coup, has officially filed his candidacy for Guinea's upcoming presidential election, breaking a promise he made not to contest for political office. His decision marks a major political shift in the West African nation after years of increasingly authoritarian rule.

Doumbouya arrived at the Supreme Court in Conakry on 3 November 2025, just before the registration deadline, in an armoured vehicle escorted by Special Forces, according to Reuters and AFP. He submitted his nomination papers and departed without addressing the large crowd of supporters gathered outside, many of whom chanted “Mamady champion, Mamady president.”

This move represents a dramatic reversal for the forty-four (44)-year-old military leader. In November 2021, shortly after toppling President Alpha Condé, Doumbouya told Radio France Internationale (RFI), “Neither I nor any member of this transition will be a candidate for anything.” He added that as soldiers, they valued their word.

That promise now appears broken. If elected, Doumbouya could remain in power for another seven (7) years, extending military control over the mineral-rich nation that has struggled to achieve lasting democratic stability since independence from France in 1958.

Constitutional Changes Pave the Way

Doumbouya’s candidacy was made possible through a controversial new constitution introduced by his military government. In September, Guineans voted in a referendum that officially secured 89% approval for the charter. The new constitution replaced the post-coup transitional arrangements that barred members of the military regime from standing for election.

Opposition groups denounced the referendum as a “charade” aimed at legitimising continued military rule. They accused the junta of manipulating the process to maintain power under the guise of democracy.

A Repressive Political Climate

The upcoming election is set to take place in an environment that critics say lacks genuine democratic freedom. Since seizing power, Doumbouya’s government has imposed restrictions on political activity, banned public protests, and cracked down on dissent. Opposition leaders have been arrested or forced into exile, while journalists and civil society actors face intimidation and detention, according to reports from AFP and Al Jazeera.

Authorities have also made it difficult for opposition candidates to participate by setting the presidential nomination deposit at 875 million Guinean francs (about $100,000), effectively excluding many aspirants. Two major opposition parties, the Rally of the Guinean People (RPG Arc-en-Ciel) and the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG), have been barred from contesting.

Aliou Bah, considered one of the few credible challengers, remains in detention on charges of “offence to the head of state,” further narrowing the political field.

Opposition Condemns “Disastrous Turning Point”

The opposition alliance known as the Living Forces of Guinea (FVG) condemned Doumbouya’s decision as “a disastrous turning point in our country’s history.” In a statement, the group accused the general of violating his promise to the nation and undermining Guinea’s democratic aspirations.

“General Doumbouya is trampling on the commitments he made not to run for president,” the group said, urging Guineans to resist what it described as an attempt to erase years of hard-won democratic progress.

Despite this, opposition leaders face significant challenges in mounting a coordinated response due to arrests, restrictions on movement, and the suppression of political gatherings.

Doumbouya’s move reflects a broader trend across West Africa, where military rulers have transitioned into civilian presidents following coups. Regional blocs such as ECOWAS and the African Union have expressed concern over Guinea’s political direction since the 2021 coup.

Guinea’s vast mineral wealth, including major bauxite and iron ore reserves, makes political stability crucial for regional and global markets. However, much of the population continues to live in poverty, with limited access to healthcare, education, and basic infrastructure.

