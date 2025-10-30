Pulse logo
Full List: 28 MPs Who Missed Parliament Without Permission in the First Quarter of 2025

30 October 2025 at 14:45

A new parliamentary attendance audit has revealed that several Members of Parliament (MPs) failed to attend sittings without obtaining official authorisation.

The report, which covers forty-three (43) sittings held between January and March 2025, shows that some legislators were absent repeatedly, with a few recording more than twenty (20) unauthorised absences.

The report was made public after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, expressed concern over the persistent absenteeism among MPs and warned that disciplinary measures would be enforced against those who continue to flout attendance rules.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, October 29, the Speaker disclosed that although he had received attendance reports for both the first and second meetings, he had initially chosen not to make them public, expecting attendance to improve. He, however, admitted that the decision had not yielded the desired results.

Full List: 28 MPs Who Missed Parliament Without Permission in the First Quarter of 2025

Mr Bagbin has now directed parliamentary clerks to record attendance for the current meeting with greater accuracy. He emphasised that MPs who continue to absent themselves without permission will face sanctions as outlined in Parliament’s standing orders.

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana clearly stipulates the consequences of unauthorised absenteeism. Article 97(1)(c) states:

A Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat in Parliament if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker, and is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges, for fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet.

Full List: 28 MPs Who Missed Parliament Without Permission in the First Quarter of 2025

Below is the full list of the twenty-eight (28) Members of Parliament identified as having missed sittings without permission during the first quarter of 2025.

28 MPs Who Missed Parliament Without Permission in the First Quarter of 2025

No.

MP

Constituency

Number of Days Absent

1

Joseph Frempong

Nkawkaw

22

2

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson

Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam

17

3

Blay Nyameke Armah

Sekondi

16

4

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu

14

5

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie

Effiduase/Asokore

14

6

Kwabena Boateng

Ejisu

13

7

Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo

Wa Central

13

8

Ernest Yaw Anim

Kumawu

11

9

John Abdulai Jinapor

Yapei Kusawgu

11

10

Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng

Obuasi West

11

11

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Juaboso

10

12

Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh

Berekum East

10

13

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Takoradi

10

14

Ahmed Ibrahim

Banda

10

15

Abdul-Salam Adams

New Edubiase

10

16

Alexander Akwasi Acquah

Akim Oda

8

17

Vincent Oppong Asamoah

Dormaa West

8

18

Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine

Bolgatanga East

8

19

Godfred Henry Bentil

Mpohor

8

20

Dr Gideon Boako

Tano North

8

21

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

Ellembele

8

22

Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie

Ketu South

8

23

Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw

Wa East

8

24

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka

Asawase

8

25

Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane

Nabdam

8

26

Felix Akwetey Nii Okle

Bortianor-Ngleshe Amanfro

8

27

Ms Gloria Owusu

Trobu

8

28

Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr

Agona East

8

