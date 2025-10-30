Full List: 28 MPs Who Missed Parliament Without Permission in the First Quarter of 2025

A new parliamentary attendance audit has revealed that several Members of Parliament (MPs) failed to attend sittings without obtaining official authorisation.
The report, which covers forty-three (43) sittings held between January and March 2025, shows that some legislators were absent repeatedly, with a few recording more than twenty (20) unauthorised absences.
The report was made public after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, expressed concern over the persistent absenteeism among MPs and warned that disciplinary measures would be enforced against those who continue to flout attendance rules.
Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, October 29, the Speaker disclosed that although he had received attendance reports for both the first and second meetings, he had initially chosen not to make them public, expecting attendance to improve. He, however, admitted that the decision had not yielded the desired results.
Mr Bagbin has now directed parliamentary clerks to record attendance for the current meeting with greater accuracy. He emphasised that MPs who continue to absent themselves without permission will face sanctions as outlined in Parliament’s standing orders.
The 1992 Constitution of Ghana clearly stipulates the consequences of unauthorised absenteeism. Article 97(1)(c) states:
A Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat in Parliament if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker, and is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges, for fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet.
Below is the full list of the twenty-eight (28) Members of Parliament identified as having missed sittings without permission during the first quarter of 2025.
28 MPs Who Missed Parliament Without Permission in the First Quarter of 2025
No.
MP
Constituency
Number of Days Absent
1
Joseph Frempong
Nkawkaw
22
2
Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson
Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam
17
3
Blay Nyameke Armah
Sekondi
16
4
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
North Tongu
14
5
Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie
Effiduase/Asokore
14
6
Kwabena Boateng
Ejisu
13
7
Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo
Wa Central
13
8
Ernest Yaw Anim
Kumawu
11
9
John Abdulai Jinapor
Yapei Kusawgu
11
10
Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng
Obuasi West
11
11
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
Juaboso
10
12
Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh
Berekum East
10
13
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
Takoradi
10
14
Ahmed Ibrahim
Banda
10
15
Abdul-Salam Adams
New Edubiase
10
16
Alexander Akwasi Acquah
Akim Oda
8
17
Vincent Oppong Asamoah
Dormaa West
8
18
Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine
Bolgatanga East
8
19
Godfred Henry Bentil
Mpohor
8
20
Dr Gideon Boako
Tano North
8
21
Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah
Ellembele
8
22
Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie
Ketu South
8
23
Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw
Wa East
8
24
Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka
Asawase
8
25
Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane
Nabdam
8
26
Felix Akwetey Nii Okle
Bortianor-Ngleshe Amanfro
8
27
Ms Gloria Owusu
Trobu
8
28
Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr
Agona East
8