Full List: 28 MPs Who Missed Parliament Without Permission in the First Quarter of 2025

A new parliamentary attendance audit has revealed that several Members of Parliament (MPs) failed to attend sittings without obtaining official authorisation.

The report, which covers forty-three (43) sittings held between January and March 2025, shows that some legislators were absent repeatedly, with a few recording more than twenty (20) unauthorised absences.

The report was made public after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, expressed concern over the persistent absenteeism among MPs and warned that disciplinary measures would be enforced against those who continue to flout attendance rules.

ALSO READ: GAF vows action against Soldier who assaulted 2 civilians in viral pharmacy video

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, October 29, the Speaker disclosed that although he had received attendance reports for both the first and second meetings, he had initially chosen not to make them public, expecting attendance to improve. He, however, admitted that the decision had not yielded the desired results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Bagbin has now directed parliamentary clerks to record attendance for the current meeting with greater accuracy. He emphasised that MPs who continue to absent themselves without permission will face sanctions as outlined in Parliament’s standing orders.

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana clearly stipulates the consequences of unauthorised absenteeism. Article 97(1)(c) states:

A Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat in Parliament if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker, and is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges, for fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is the full list of the twenty-eight (28) Members of Parliament identified as having missed sittings without permission during the first quarter of 2025.

28 MPs Who Missed Parliament Without Permission in the First Quarter of 2025

No. MP Constituency Number of Days Absent 1 Joseph Frempong Nkawkaw 22 2 Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam 17 3 Blay Nyameke Armah Sekondi 16 4 Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa North Tongu 14 5 Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie Effiduase/Asokore 14 6 Kwabena Boateng Ejisu 13 7 Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo Wa Central 13 8 Ernest Yaw Anim Kumawu 11 9 John Abdulai Jinapor Yapei Kusawgu 11 10 Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng Obuasi West 11 11 Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Juaboso 10 12 Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh Berekum East 10 13 Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Takoradi 10 14 Ahmed Ibrahim Banda 10 15 Abdul-Salam Adams New Edubiase 10 16 Alexander Akwasi Acquah Akim Oda 8 17 Vincent Oppong Asamoah Dormaa West 8 18 Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine Bolgatanga East 8 19 Godfred Henry Bentil Mpohor 8 20 Dr Gideon Boako Tano North 8 21 Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Ellembele 8 22 Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie Ketu South 8 23 Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw Wa East 8 24 Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka Asawase 8 25 Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane Nabdam 8 26 Felix Akwetey Nii Okle Bortianor-Ngleshe Amanfro 8 27 Ms Gloria Owusu Trobu 8 28 Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr Agona East 8