GAF vows action against Soldier who assaulted 2 civilians in viral pharmacy video

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed the arrest of Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) William Mensah, the soldier captured in a viral video assaulting a pharmacy attendant and a customer at a pharmacy near Burma Camp on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

In a statement dated Thursday, 30 October 2025, and signed by Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director-General of Public Relations, the GAF announced that investigations into the incident are underway.

The statement read:

The arrest of the suspect was carried out by Ghana Military Police personnel at dawn today, Thursday, 30 October 2025. The suspect is assisting in investigations over the incident. The victims have also undergone medical attention and are also assisting with investigations.

The Ghana Armed Forces strongly condemned the conduct of the soldier, assuring the public that disciplinary measures will be taken.

The statement added:

The Armed Forces assures the general public that it will not condone any acts of assault on civilians and will not shield any soldier engaged in such behaviour.

In the CCTV footage, first shared by GhOne TV and now widely circulated on social media, the soldier, dressed in civilian clothing, is seen engaging in a heated altercation with a pharmacist before slapping both the attendant and a female customer inside the shop. The video further shows the woman attempting to record the assault on her phone after being attacked, prompting the soldier to turn on her again and strike her several times on the head.

Reports indicate that the confrontation began when the soldier demanded a refund of GHS 65 for medication he had previously sent a boy to purchase. When the pharmacy staff explained that refunds could not be issued for opened medication, he became furious and attacked them.

The incident has since sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many Ghanaians calling for the soldier’s dismissal and prosecution.