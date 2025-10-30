Military Police arrest soldier captured in viral pharmacy assault video (watch)

The Military Police have reportedly arrested a soldier identified as Williams Mensah, who was captured on video physically assaulting a pharmacy attendant and a female customer.

The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday around 16:30 at a pharmacy located near Burma Camp in Accra.

In the CCTV footage, first shared by GhOne TV and now widely circulated on social media, the soldier, dressed in civilian clothing, is seen in a heated confrontation with a pharmacist before slapping both the attendant and a female customer inside the shop.

The video shows the female customer attempting to record the altercation on her phone after being attacked, prompting the soldier to turn on her again and deliver several blows to her head.

Reports indicate that the incident began after the man demanded a refund of GHS 65 for medication he had previously sent a boy to purchase. When the pharmacy staff explained that refunds could not be issued for opened medication, the man reportedly became enraged and attacked them.

In the process, he attacked a female customer before turning on the pharmacist and repeatedly striking him in the face.

In a recent video shared online, the same officer is seen being escorted by Military Police personnel into a van, believed to be in connection with the assault.

Meanwhile, the incident has drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with many users calling for the soldier’s immediate dismissal and prosecution.