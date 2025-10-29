NPP MPs file motion to block vetting of Chief Justice Nominee Justice Baffoe-Bonnie

The Minority Caucus in Parliament, made up of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs), has filed a motion seeking to halt the vetting and approval of Chief Justice (CJ) nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

According to the MPs, all proceedings should be suspended pending the determination of ongoing legal suits filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo challenging her removal from office. These include a case before the ECOWAS Court (Suit No. ECW/CCJ/APP/32/25 on provisional measures), multiple Supreme Court proceedings, and applications before the High Court.

The motion, addressed to the Clerk to Parliament, was signed by six MPs: Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akim Central; John Darko, MP for Suame; Gloria Owusu, MP for Trobu; Damata Salam Ama Appianimaa, MP for Afigya Kwabre South; Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, MP for Gushegu; and Kwabena Boateng, MP for Ejisu.

They stated that the motion is in accordance with Articles 110(1), 125–127, 144(1), and 146 of the 1992 Constitution, as well as Standing Orders 57(1)–(3), 93, 103(f), 216, and 217.

The MPs further requested that the Business Committee reprogramme the business of the House accordingly. They also proposed that the Appointments Committee suspend any scheduled vetting related to Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination until the ongoing litigation is resolved.

In addition, the motion called for the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice to be summoned under Article 103 of the Constitution to brief Parliament or a designated committee on the legal status of all pending cases concerning the removal of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo. The briefing should include:

The identity, jurisdiction, and procedural status of all proceedings.

Any provisional measures, interim orders, or conservatory orders sought or granted.

The reliefs sought in each case and their implications for the office of Chief Justice.

Ghana’s international obligations under treaties relevant to the ECOWAS Court proceedings.

The Government’s assessment of the legal and constitutional implications of appointing a new Chief Justice while litigation is ongoing.

Any other matters necessary for Parliament’s informed constitutional deliberations under Article 144(1).

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin had earlier, on 21 October 2025, referred Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination to the Appointments Committee for vetting and recommendation. This followed the submission of his name by President John Dramani Mahama to Parliament for consideration and approval in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Speaker Bagbin directed the Appointments Committee to expedite the vetting process and submit a report to the plenary for a final decision.