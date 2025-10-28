14 workers injured as building under construction collapses at Roman Ridge (video)

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of a building collapse at the Roman Ridge Engineering Centre in Accra, which left fourteen (14) construction workers injured on Tuesday.

The incident involved a three-storey structure reportedly being developed by Fabrico Builders. The building, located between a ten-storey high-rise apartment and the Ghana Institute of Engineering, came crashing down during work hours, sending debris flying across the site.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a distress call was received at 12:18 p.m. A rescue team, led by Assistant Divisional Officer II Ankrah from the GNFS National Headquarters, arrived at the scene by 12:29 p.m. to assist in rescue operations.

ALSO READ: High Court withdraws bench warrant for arrest of Chairman Wontumi

ADVERTISEMENT

All fourteen (14) victims, identified as male construction workers, were rescued and transported to the 37 Military Hospital and the Ridge Hospital for emergency treatment. Eyewitnesses reported that the injured workers suffered various degrees of injury, though no deaths have been recorded so far.

Officials from the GNFS said the cause of the collapse remains unclear, but a technical team has commenced investigations to determine whether the structure met required safety and engineering standards.

The site manager has been ordered to suspend all construction activities pending the outcome of the investigation. Authorities have also directed that corrective measures be taken to ensure full compliance with Ghana’s building and safety regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT